Nitish pledges to provide govt jobs, employment opportunities to one crore youth 'in coming years'

Patna (Bihar), Aug 15 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday pledged to provide government jobs and other employment opportunities to one crore youth in the state "in the coming years".

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national tricolour at the Gandhi Maidan on the Independence Day here.

"Bihar is moving ahead with a high growth rate and development. It will go ahead with inclusive development in the coming years. Earlier, we had promised to provide 10 lakh government jobs to our youth. But now we have fixed a new target of providing jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth in the state," Kumar said.

Though the chief minister did not mention the time period during which the opportunities will be provided, the state Cabinet, in a meeting on July 15, cleared such a proposal for five years.

On Friday, the CM announced several initiatives that will be taken by the NDA government in the state.

"The government has also decided to introduce a uniform fee of Rs 100 for preliminary tests of all competitive exams in the state, ¦and no money will be charged for appearing in the mains. This decision will benefit lakhs of youth who aspire for government jobs in the state," Kumar said.

The decision assumes significance in view of the assembly polls in the state due later this year.

Claiming that under the NDA rule, Bihar has witnessed tremendous growth, he said, "To promote the state's further industrial growth, the government has decided to provide a special capital subsidy to those interested in investing in Bihar. To boost investor confidence with better infrastructure and transparent processes, the government has decided to provide dispute-free industrial plots/land to the investors.” Besides, the government has decided to open new medical colleges in Kishanganj, Katihar, Rohtas, Sheohar, Lakhisarai, Alwar and Sheikhpura, said the CM.

Kumar said the government has also approved a proposal to run inter-state bus service in order to deal with the rush of passengers between Durga Puja and Chhatth and during Holi.

"We will also request the Railways ministry to run more special trains for Bihar during the festive season," the chief minister said.

"The Bihar government is getting all support from the Central government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the accelerated growth of the state", said Kumar. PTI PKD NN