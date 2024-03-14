Advertisment
National

Nitish, Rabri among 11 elected unopposed to Bihar Legislative Council

NewsDrum Desk
Rabri Devi (Left); Nitish Kumar (Right)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Thursday declared elected unopposed to the state legislative council for a fourth consecutive term.

Besides Kumar, 10 candidates from different parties, who had stood in the biennial polls to 11 seats of the legislative council, were declared elected unopposed on the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

Kumar reached the Vidhan Sabha secretariat to collect his certificate, accompanied by close aide Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, whom he succeeded as JD(U) president, and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from ally BJP.

Others who got elected to the Upper House include former chief minister Rabri Devi (RJD), state minister Santosh Suman (HAM) and former minister Mangal Pandey (BJP).

