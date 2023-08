Nitish Kumar rejects speculation he is unhappy with opposition meeting

Rajgir: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday denied reports that he was dissatisfied with the opposition conclave held in Bengaluru for not being made the convenor of the newly formed alliance.

Advertisment

Kumar claimed that the BJP will be wiped out in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The meeting was very fruitful and we all are very happy with the outcome. I could not attend the press conference after the conclave as I had to come back to Patna. My effort is to unite all opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls… and now things are taking shape,” the JD(U) leader said.

Soon after the conclave attended by 26 parties across the country, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had claimed that Kumar returned to Patna without attending the press meet as he was “upset” over not being made the convenor of the alliance.

Kumar asked, "Who takes Sushil Modi seriously?" The opposition alliance formed at the conclave named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) will take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.