Nitish reviews arrangements for 'Prakash Parv' celebrations in Patna

Patna, Dec 26 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday reviewed the arrangements made for the ongoing 359th 'Prakash Parv' celebrations, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, in Patna.

He took stock of the accommodation facilities and amenities for pilgrims and urged officials to monitor arrangements "at the micro level" so that no devotee faces inconvenience, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here.

The celebrations that began on Thursday would continue till December 28.

The CM visited the 'Prakash Punj' at Patna Sahib gurdwara and inspected the under-construction watch tower being built in front of it.

He instructed officials to expedite the construction work, the CMO statement said.

“Once completed, the tower would enable devotees to view 'Prakash Punj' more clearly,” he said, according to the statement.

The area surrounding 'Prakash Punj', a Sikh pilgrimage site marking the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, is being developed as a green and attractive space with a pond and seating arrangements for visitors, it said.

Kumar later inspected the newly constructed OP Shah Community Building at Malsalami in Patna.

He sought detailed information on facilities being extended to devotees and issued specific instructions regarding cleanliness and security, the CMO statement said.

Devotees present at the site thanked Kumar for the arrangements made at the building.

“You have ensured very good arrangements. We are very happy that all our amenities are taken care of. Nobody could have ensured better arrangements than you,” one of the devotees told Kumar.

The Bihar CM also visited Kangan Ghat, where he reviewed the 'tent city' set up for devotees.

Officials informed him that a multi-level parking facility will be constructed at the site.

Kumar emphasised the global significance of Patna Sahib gurdwara for the Sikh community.

He said, "It's a matter of pride for Bihar that Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj was born here. We should make sure that devotees from across the world return with pleasant memories of their visit."