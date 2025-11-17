Nitish set to take oath as Bihar CM for record 10th term, NDA partners begin lobbying for berths

Patna, Nov 17 (PTI) The process for formation of the new NDA government in Bihar began on Monday after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and recommended the dissolution of the outgoing assembly with effect from November 19.

Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, will again meet the governor on Wednesday and tender his resignation along with a letter of support from all other constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

JD(U) sources said that Kumar would be elected legislature party leader on November 19, a day before taking oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time at a programme at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Other ministers of the new cabinet are also expected to be sworn in during the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several top NDA leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, hectic lobbying is underway among NDA partners to finalise the allocation of cabinet berths, the JD(U) sources said.

The new cabinet is likely to include five to six fresh faces from the BJP and JD(U), they said.

Umesh Singh Kushwaha, JD(U) state chief and Mahnar seat winner, is likely to be inducted into the new cabinet.

Along with the JD(U) and the BJP, Union minister Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV), Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM-S, and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM will also be part of the new cabinet, the sources said.

"The LJP (RV) is likely to get three berths, while HAM-S and RLM may get one berth each. A maximum of 16 ministers from the BJP and 14 from JD(U), along with Nitish Kumar, are likely to take oath on November 20," one of the sources said.

The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar with its tally crossing 200 seats of the 243-member assembly.

The CM met the governor immediately after the last Cabinet meeting of the outgoing government and apprised him of the decision recommending dissolution of the assembly from November 19.

In the Opposition camp, newly elected RJD MLAs held a meeting and named Tejashwi Yadav as the legislature party leader, its spokesperson Shakti Singh said.

Party president Lalu Prasad and senior leaders such as Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Jagdanand Singh were present at the meeting, he said.

The RJD won 25 out of the 143 seats it contested in the assembly elections.

The party, however, claimed that the mandate did not reflect people's desire and said it might move court, highlighting alleged irregularities in the EVMs.

Not just the RJD, the entire opposition bloc led by it suffered a crushing defeat in the polls.

"The mandate of the Bihar polls did not resonate with the situation on the ground. Despite the anger of the people towards the government, they have got such a mandate. People and politicians are not able to digest this," Shakti Singh said.

Meanwhile, several ruling party leaders expressed their concern on Monday over the ongoing feud within the family of Lalu Prasad, daughter Rohini Acharya.

Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday alleged that she has been “sworn at” and accused of extracting “crores of rupees and a party ticket” in exchange for a “filthy kidney” that she gave to her ailing father.

She held party leader Sanajay Yadav and Tejashwi’s old friend responsible for the RJD’s debacle.

Three more of Lalu’s daughters—Rajlakshmi, Ragini and Chanda—left the family’s 10, Circular Road residence in Patna on Sunday.

A video of them arriving at Patna airport with family and reportedly leaving for Delhi went viral on social media. They did not speak to the media persons. Tight-lipped party leaders refused to comment on the ongoing turbulence within the family.

Commenting on the family feud within Lalu’s family, Bihar JD(U) chief Umesh Kushwaha said, "This is a family matter and I wish they could live united. But you see, recently, the daughter-in-law of that family came out in public as well. If a person wants to rule Bihar but cannot maintain the respect of female members of his family, it is up to the people to judge." BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal said the "disrespect of a daughter is very unfortunate".

"If Lalu Yadav or Rohini Acharya are disrespected, even people will not tolerate it. If people know Tejashwi's name today, it is because of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi," he added. PTI PKD BDC