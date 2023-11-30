Nitish setting political agenda as Modi did before 2014 polls, claims JD(U)

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) claimed on Thursday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is setting the political agenda with his government's "caste census"-exercise, increase in reservation and women empowerment ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the same manner Prime Minister Narendra Modi did before the 2014 elections.

Advertisment

A political vacuum had existed in national politics in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Modi filled it with his agenda, JD(U) Spokesperson KC Tyagi said, asserting that Kumar has similarly drawn a big line with his "courageous" move for a "caste census", followed by an increase in reservation.

Kumar, the preeminent JD(U) leader, has also done a lot for women's empowerment, Tyagi said.

He is settling the political agenda, which is a very important thing, Tyagi said.

The Bihar government has called its exercise to count people belonging to different castes as "caste survey" as a census can only be conducted by the Centre.

The JD(U) is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, and the party is believed to be miffed as its leader has not been given any official role in the alliance despite being its most experienced chief minister. PTI KR SZM