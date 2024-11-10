Nitish shameless, stabbed Muslims in the back: Prashant Kishor

Ramgarh (Bihar), Nov 10 (PTI) Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday launched a stinging attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him "shameless" and accusing him of "backstabbing" Muslims by aligning with BJP.

The former political analyst, who was once a close aide of Kumar, was responding to queries about the JD(U) supremo's attempts to reach out to the minority community during campaign for by-polls to four assembly seats.

"Yes, indeed Nitish Kumar has done a lot for Muslims by stabbing them in the back (peeth mein chhura bhonkne ka kaam kiya). He formed a government in 2015 with Muslims' overwhelming support and realigned with BJP two years later", said Kishor.

The former JD(U) national vice president, who got expelled on account of a public spat with Kumar over CAA, also charged the Bihar CM with "supporting a legislation that threatened to disenfranchise Muslims".

"Muslims supported Nitish Kumar again when he returned to Mahagathbandhan a couple of years ago, only to go back to the BJP-led NDA. Now his party is a partner in the government at the Centre, with its leaders as ministers in Union cabinet that bought the controversial Wakf bill", Kishor said.

"Nitish Kumar is a shameless man (nirlajj aadmi) hai with whom the people of Bihar are disgusted and want to oust from power", claimed the Jan Suraaj founder.

Asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "batenge to katenge" slogan, the former political strategist said "It is an old strategy of the BJP to make Hindus feel insecure and reap electoral benefits thereof. The party should tell the people of Bihar how many factories did Modi set up in the state ever since he became the Prime Minister". PTI NAC RG