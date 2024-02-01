Nitish showers effusive praise on Modi govt’s interim budget

Patna, Feb 1 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday showered effusive praise on the interim budget presented by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the last before the Lok Sabha this year.

The JD(U) president, who returned to the BJP-led NDA less than a week ago, after having fought it tooth and nail for more than a year, described the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as one that was “positive” and “deserved to be welcomed”.

Kumar, who had held the Railways portfolio in the government headed by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, lauded the decision to set up “three new economic corridors”, saying these would bring “logistical efficiency” and help accelerate overall economic growth of the country.

He was also appreciative of measures like a special housing scheme for the middle class, a hike in the MGNREGA budget “from Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 86,000 crore” and tax benefits for startups. PTI NAC BDC