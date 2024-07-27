Nitish skipped NITI Aayog meet over refusal of spl category status to Bihar: CPI(ML) Liberation

Patna, Jul 27 (PTI) The CPI(ML) Liberation, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, on Saturday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the NITI Aayog meeting out of embarrassment over the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status to the state.

The CPI(ML)-L also slammed the ruling NDA for "misleading" claims over the special package and announced protests marches next month.

JD(U) leaders were tight-lipped over the absence of Kumar, the party president, at the NITI Aayog meeting held in Delhi during the day. The CM held a party meeting in Patna to discuss preparations for assembly polls in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Talking to PTI, Mehboob Alam, CPI(ML) Liberation leader in the Bihar assembly, said, “I must say that the CM skipped the meeting out of embarrassment over the refusal of the Centre to grant special category status to Bihar.” After the Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP fell short of a majority, becoming heavily dependent on allies, the JD (U) had held a national executive meeting where a resolution was passed raising a fresh demand for special status.

“The CM should have attended the crucial meeting of the Aayog… He has once again lost the opportunity to seek special category status for Bihar and inclusion of the state's amended reservation laws in the ninth schedule of the Constitution.” The Bihar government urged the Centre to incorporate the hiked reservation for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions in the 9th schedule of the Constitution.

The 9th Schedule includes a list of Central and state laws that cannot be challenged in court. In 1992, the Supreme Court capped reservations for the backward classes at 50 per cent.

“The previous Grand Alliance government in the state had requested the Centre to put the legislations (of increasing reservation) in the 9thschedule. But it has not been done by the NDA government at the Centre,” said Alam.

Another CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Ajeet Kumar Singh expressed similar views.

He said, “The CM’s decision to skip NITI Aayog’s meeting shows that he is least bothered about the welfare of the people of Bihar. I must say that special category status to Bihar and special package to the state are two different things. How can the CM say that both are the same?” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a total outlay of over Rs 60,000 crore for various projects in Bihar, which is due for assembly polls next year.

Announcement of construction of roads and expressways are not the things which Bihar demanded in the name of special package, Singh said.

“According to the NITI Aayog report, Bihar is among the last few states in sustainable development. The report has only re-affirmed the socio-economic survey, which exposed the truth,” he said.

Meanwhile, CPI (ML) Liberation has decided to intensify its campaign ‘Haq Do, Vaada Nibhaao’ (Give us our rights, fulfil your promises) against the NDA government in Bihar from August 1.

The party is demanding, inter alia, a grant of Rs 2 lakh to every poor family, land for the landless, pucca houses for all, 200 units of free electricity, MSP for farmers and employment for youth. PTI PKD NN