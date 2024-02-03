Nitish speaks to Advani, congratulates him for Bharat Ratna

Patna, Feb 3 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday spoke to BJP stalwart and former deputy PM LK Advani over the phone and congratulated him after his name was announced as a recipient of the Bharat Ratna.

Noting that Advani's contribution to nation-building is inspiring, Kumar said he had the opportunity to work with him in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

"The CM extended his best wishes to Advani-ji for the central government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna award to him. He spoke to Advani-ji over the phone and extended his heartiest congratulations to him," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Kumar said Advani is one of the most respected statesmen in the country.

"The contribution that Advani-ji has made to the country's development and nation-building in various roles/capacities during his long public life is unforgettable and inspiring," he said.

"I also got an opportunity to work with him in the Union cabinet during the tenure of former PM respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I learnt a lot from him," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. PTI PKD SOM