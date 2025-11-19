Nitish submits resignation as Bihar CM, Guv accepts it

Patna, Nov 19 (PTI) JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Wednesday submitted his resignation as the head of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said.

The governor accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed, he said.

Earlier in the day, Kumar was chosen as the leader of the NDA in Bihar during a meeting of newly elected MLAs of the alliance partners here.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4. PTI SUK PKD BDC