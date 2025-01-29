Nitish, Tejashwi mourn Kumbh tragedy

Patna, Jan 29 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday condoled the deaths of several devotees in a stampede at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Sharing his sentiments on X, Kumar hoped for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries.

"Deaths of pilgrims in the unfortunate incident at Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. Hope for early recovery of those who are injured", the Bihar CM wrote in Hindi.

Multiple people were killed and many injured in the stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav also posted on X expressing sorrow over the tragedy.