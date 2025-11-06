Nitish, Tejashwi, Samrat Choudhary among top politicians to cast vote in 1st phase of Bihar polls

Patna, Nov 6 (PTI) Top politicians of Bihar, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputies Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, and Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' were among those who cast their votes in the first phase of voting in the assembly elections in the state on Thursday.

A total of 27.65 per cent of 3.75 crore voters exercised their franchise till 11 am, an official said, adding that Begusarai district recorded the highest polling percentage at 30.37, followed by Lakhisarai (30.32) and Gopalganj (30.04).

Kumar, who cast his vote in his hometown Bakhtiarpur, posted on X, "Voting is not only a right but also a duty of citizens in democracy." Choudhary, who voted in Tarapur, said, "The work done by Nitish Kumar should continue. A lot of effort has gone into the transformation we are witnessing today. Vote for development." Giriraj Singh, who cast his vote in Lakhisarai, defended the checking of the identity of burqa-clad women, stating it will prevent 'vote chori' (vote theft).

"This is not religious bias... We are not living in Pakistan. Neither will Bihar have a Tejashwi Yadav government, nor will Sharia law be implemented here," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav, along with his family members, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, cast his vote at a booth in Veterinary College in Patna.

"I appeal to the youth to bring a change by installing a new government," Tejashwi Yadav said.

His mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, too, appealed to people "to vote and bring a change".

She wished both her sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, success in the elections.

Tejashwi Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya exuded confidence that people will defeat the "double-engine government" this time.

"This time, people of Bihar will choose Tejashwi, the one who has provided employment. All our unemployed brothers will get jobs, and those who are struggling and wandering outside the state will also get relief," Acharya said.

"All people of Bihar should vote. Each vote is important," Tej Pratap, the Janshakti Janata Dal president and elder son of Lalu Prasad, said after casting vote at Veterinary College Ground polling booth in Patna.

Tej Pratap, the incumbent Hasanpur MLA, is contesting from Mahua, a seat he first won in 2015 during his electoral debut on an RJD ticket.

RJD candidate from Chapra seat, Khesari Lal Yadav, who cast his vote in Ekma in Saran district, said, "This is the second innings of my life, and with the love people have for me, I believe things will only get better, they have so far. Nothing in this world is easy; everything takes effort. For those who are determined, work is never a burden... I just want everything to be built, not just the Ram temple, but all that people need..

BJP candidate from Alinagar seat, Maithili Thakur, said, "If I win, I will work to ensure that projects and schemes mentioned in our manifesto are accomplished. Apart from that, my personal aspirations include a cultural centre, Kendriya Vidyalaya, degree college and roads to villages that are well-maintained..

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP Nityanand Rai also urged Bihar's voters to exercise their franchise.

"Voting is a vital part of democracy and the great festival of democracy is celebrated through voting. Bihar is the birthplace of democracy, and in every grain of its soil, resides the spirit and devotion toward democracy," he said.

Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, who cast his vote in Patna, said, "People of the state should vote beyond caste lines, keeping in mind our shared heritage and pride. They should vote for development and for the party that is committed to it." BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur appealed to voters to support the NDA for Bihar's speedy development.

"I would just like to tell the voters to continue accelerating Bihar's pace of development. Keep up the momentum of voting as well. Higher voter turnout will ensure that Bihar's progress continues steadily," Thakur said.

BJP MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad exuded confidence that the NDA would return to power in Bihar.

"The people of Bihar will vote in large numbers in both phases. The NDA will comfortably form the government. I am proud of the voters and the people of the state," he said.

Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, who is also the INDIA bloc's deputy CM candidate, cast his vote at Gaura Bauram with his family.

"This is Nitish Kumar's last election, so he can make whatever promises he wishes. But we have a vision for Bihar... we are here to serve the people for a long term ahead, so, we have made our promises very responsibly," he said.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha appealed to people to set aside all other work and cast their votes.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, 'pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan', meaning that on the day of polling, we should prioritise voting over everything else," Kushwaha told reporters after casting his vote in Vaishali.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary appealed to people to come out in large numbers and vote.

"My vote is for a prosperous, strong, and empowered Bihar. I appeal to all people of Bihar to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise," she said.

Voting began at 7 am for 121 seats in 18 districts amid tight security arrangements, an official said, adding it will continue till 5 pm. PTI SUK MNB ACD