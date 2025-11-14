Nitish thanks Bihar's people for 'landslide' victory for NDA

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Friday thanked people of the state for giving a "landslide" victory for the ruling NDA in the assembly polls.

The ruling alliance was set to achieve a thumping majority in the elections by "demonstrating complete unity".

In a post on X on Friday, Kumar wrote, "People of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a landslide mandate in the polls. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks".

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous support to the NDA government in the state.

"The NDA alliance is set to achieve a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this, thanks and gratitude are also due to all the partners of the NDA alliance - Chirag Paswan Ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji and Upendra Kushwaha Ji. With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country", he wrote on the social media platform.

The BJP won 55 seats and was leading in 35 other constituencies, while its ally JD(U) secured 33 and was ahead in 51 assembly segments, according to the Election Commission.

LJP(RV) won seven seats and was leading in 12 others. Another NDA constituent HAM (S) won one seat and was leading in four. Rashtriya Lok Morcha bagged one constituency and was leading in three others. PTI PKD BDC