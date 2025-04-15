Nitish to be NDA's chief ministerial face in Bihar polls, asserts JD(U)

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) asserted on Tuesday that Nitish Kumar will be the NDA's chief ministerial face in the Bihar assembly polls, a day after Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini created a flutter saying that BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary will deliver victory in the polls.

With the opposition seizing on Saini's remarks to mount an attack on the BJP and its treatment of allies, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad shrugged off the Haryana leader's comment and asserted that the ruling alliance faces no crisis over its chief ministerial face in Bihar.

Saini had said at an event on Monday that the BJP's victory march will continue in polls, and it will be achieved under Choudhary's leadership in Bihar.

Prasad said, "The Bihar assembly elections will be held under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, and he will be the face of the National Democratic Alliance. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will head the NDA government which is certain to be formed after the elections for a full term till 2030." He said senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken on similar lines in the past and took a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc, claiming that it is going to unravel in Bihar as it has in many other states.

He noted that while RJD has declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face, Congress leader Sachin Pilot had said recently that a decision on their alliance's leader in Bihar will be taken after the elections, expected to be held later this year.

He claimed that Yadav had returned empty-handed from his meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The NDA will notch up its biggest-ever win in the coming polls in Bihar, he said. PTI KR RT