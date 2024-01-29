Nitish to soon expand cabinet; lobbying starts for post of assembly speaker

Patna, Jan 29 (PTI) A day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar formed the government in alliance with the NDA in Bihar, hectic lobbying started for the post of assembly speaker, and other legislators to be included in the council of ministers.

Kumar on Monday chaired the meeting of his new cabinet to distribute portfolios. Leaders of NDA constituents, however, remained tight-lipped about the distribution of portfolios after the cabinet meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet secretariat is expected to issue a notification pertaining to portfolio distribution by Monday evening. PTI PKD ACD