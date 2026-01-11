Nitish to undertake 'Samriddhi Yatra' from Jan 16 to assess implementation of govt schemes

Patna, Jan 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will launch his 'Samriddhi Yatra' on January 16, during which he will tour the districts and review the implementation of government schemes.

Chief Secretary (CS) Pratyaya Amrit wrote to heads of the departments, DMs and SPs of all districts in this regard on Sunday.

Amrit said that during the programme, Kumar will also interact with the people.

The letter did not mention from which district the yatra would begin, but sources indicated that it might start from West Champaran.

The Cabinet Secretariat will release the schedule of 'Samridhi Yatra' in a day or two, the sources said.

"All additional chief secretaries of the departments, the DGP, and senior officials handling the projects will take part in the review meetings," said the letter.

Kumar undertook a state-wide 'Pragati Yatra' from November 2024 to February 2025. PTI PKD SOM