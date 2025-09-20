Nitish transfers Rs 2,920 cr to bank accounts of over 49 lakh students under various schemes

Patna, Sep 20 (PTI) The Bihar government on Saturday transferred Rs 2,920 crore to the bank accounts of more than 49 lakh students under various welfare schemes of the state’s education department.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also launched 331 infrastructure-related projects of the department to the tune of Rs 958.79 crore during a function here on the occasion.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, “Kumar transferred Rs 2,920 crore to the bank accounts of 49,09,336 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).” “The amount was transferred to students availing benefits of several scheme of the education department, including the Mukhyamantri Balika (Intermediate Pass) Protsahan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Cycle Yojana, Mukhyamantri Balika Poshak Yojana, Mukhyamantri Balak Poshak Yojana, Scholarship Scheme and the Kanya Utthan Yojana,” it said.

The infrastructure-related projects launched by Kumar include the inauguration of 259 completed projects entailing a cost of Rs 426.10 crore, and the foundation laying of 72 new ones at a cost of Rs 532.69 crore, the statement said.

“These projects will further strengthen facilities such as school buildings, science laboratories, libraries, computer rooms, hostels, toilets, and drinking water,” it said.

In 2005, the state’s total education budget was Rs 4,366 crore, which has increased to Rs 77,690 crore now, it said.

“Improvements in the education sector have been achieved through the appointment of a large number of teachers, construction of new school buildings, and development of basic infrastructure. The government is fully committed to providing quality education to all children, and is consistently working towards that goal,” the statement added.

Assembly polls are due in Bihar later this year.