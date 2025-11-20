Nitish tries to touch PM’s feet at Patna airport

Patna, Nov 20 (PTI) Apparently overcome by gratitude, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to touch the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday when he was in the state capital to attend the former’s swearing-in ceremony.

A video has gone viral in which Kumar can be seen trying to touch the feet of Modi, at the airport here, only to be held up firmly by his shoulders by the PM, who clutched both hands of the JD(U) supremo and uttered a few niceties before climbing up the airstairs of his plane.

Many social media users recounted similar behaviour by Kumar, who is barely a few months younger than the PM, at a rally during last year’s Lok Sabha polls.

The JD(U) chief, who is the longest serving CM of the state, retained the post despite the BJP outperforming his party in the recently held assembly polls, which saw the NDA winning a brute majority.

The ruling coalition’s victory has been attributed to the charisma of the two septuagenarians, both of whom boast of an excellent track record in terms of governance, especially with respect to measures taken for empowerment of women, who came out to vote in unprecedented numbers in the Bihar polls.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with the BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4. PTI NAC RBT