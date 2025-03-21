Nitish Kumar under fire from opposition over 'disrespect' to national anthem

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday came under heavy opposition fire, in both Houses of state legislature, for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem at a public function a day ago.

When the announcement for the national anthem was made after the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 here on Thursday, Kumar abruptly got off the stage and began exchanging pleasantries with the participants. Later, when the national anthem was played, he stood smiling and waving at bystanders.

Determined to put the JD(U) supremo on the mat, leaders of the principal opposition party RJD reached the legislature carrying the tricolour, posters and banners printed with slogans denouncing the CM's behaviour, and raising slogans that read “no insult to the national anthem shall be tolerated in India”.

Inside the assembly, where the chief minister was himself present, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition, demanded that an adjournment motion moved by his party on Kumar's behaviour be taken up for discussion immediately.

Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav said the matter could be taken up during the Zero Hour and tried to proceed with the day's business, amid constant sloganeering by opposition MLAs, many of whom entered the Well of the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said "If they (opposition) want an adjournment motion to be considered, they should wait for the appropriate time. As for the issue they are trying to raise, our leader needs no lessons in respecting the national anthem".

However, the opposition was relentless in demanding an "unconditional apology" from the CM, and the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Yadav told reporters outside the assembly: "It is not a small issue. If the chief minister does not apologise, it would set a wrong precedent. Also, it is becoming evident day by day that he is not mentally sound and a state like Bihar, which is inhabited by close to 14 crore people, is not safe in his hands".

When the House re-assembled, a ruckus created by the opposition led to another adjournment till 3.30 pm.

In the legislative council, the protests were steered by Rabri Devi, the leader of the opposition and former chief minister, who alleged that “Nitish Kumar has lost his mind. He would do better to give up his post and, maybe, hand over the reins to his son".

Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh told her that the reference to the state of mind of the CM was "unparliamentary" and would, therefore, be expunged.

JD(U) MLC and spokesman Neeraj Kumar tried to hold the fort on behalf of his party boss, highlighting various schemes Kumar launched for the welfare of freedom fighters.

After the uproar caused by the adjournment of the Upper house, Rabri Devi and her colleagues sat on the stairs of the legislative council, raising slogans and waving placards.

RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, who was expelled last year for “misbehaving” with the chief minister, only to be reinstated recently following a Supreme Court order, brandished a copy of what looked like a book of statutes.

"Here, on this page, it is clearly written that respecting the national anthem is the duty of every citizen and disrespect could invite a prison sentence. This explains the gravity of the offence committed by the CM," alleged Singh.

The opposition party has made clear its intention to up the ante over the issue. A statement issued by RJD state general secretary Ranvijay Sahu said effigies of the chief minister will be burnt "at all district headquarters" on Saturday.

Meanwhile, other detractors of Bihar's longest-serving CM also found themselves with fresh ammunition.

In Hajipur, around 30 km from Patna, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor told reporters, "There should be a thorough examination of Nitish Kumar's state of mind and the report must be made public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seem to be well aware of his condition, but for the sake of JD(U)'s support, which allows BJP to enjoy power at the Centre despite not having a majority, they are doing injustice to Bihar."

"Late BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had said, way back in November, 2023, that Nitish Kumar suffered from some type of serious mental illness... these things cannot be kept under wraps. I foresee more such embarrassing incidents if the chief minister continues to attend public functions," alleged Kishor.