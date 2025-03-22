Nitish unfit to discharge duties as CM: CPI(ML) Liberation's Dipankar

Patna, Mar 22 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya on Saturday claimed that JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar's "public utterances and conduct" were proof that he was "no longer in a position to discharge his duties" as the chief minister of Bihar.

In a social media post, the Left party's general secretary also slammed the BJP, which is sharing power with the JD(U) in the eastern state, "for keeping quiet" on Kumar's condition, although, it had made "a huge issue" in Odisha where even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken of Naveen Patnaik's "uncertain health conditions".

"March 22, 2025 marks the 113th anniversary of the foundation of Bihar as a separate Indian province. Ahead of Bihar Diwas 2025, a video of the CM's shocking conduct during a public function has gone viral.

"Even as the national anthem is being played, the CM seems oblivious and clueless about what is going on. The CM's public utterances and conduct make it increasingly clear that he is no longer in a position to discharge the responsibilities that go with the office of the chief minister," Dipankar said.

"The NDA still has the numbers to run the government, but clearly the CM is not in control and his colleagues want to keep the people in the dark. We have an opaque bureaucratic arrangement in the name of government that continues to push Bihar into a state of growing uncertainty by the day," he alleged.

The least the people of Bihar deserve is clarity about the conditions of the CM, Bhattacharya said.

"The current situation is patently unfair both for the CM and the people of Bihar. In Odisha, the BJP made a huge issue of the reportedly critical health condition of former chief minister Naveen Patnaik. In one of his election speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi even publicly hinted at some political conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's uncertain health conditions," he added.

"In Bihar, the BJP keeps quiet and senior leaders of BJP and JD(U) blame the opposition for asking questions about the CM's health conditions. There was a time when Nitish Kumar used to invoke the slogan of good governance and claim credit for improved law and order situation in the state. Today, governance is crumbling, and the three Cs -- crime, corruption and communalism -- that Nitish Kumar had promised to keep in check are escalating in an unbridled manner," he alleged. PTI PKD ACD