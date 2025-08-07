Nitish unveils emblem of ‘Bihar Museum Biennale-2025’

Patna, Aug 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled the emblem of the ‘Bihar Museum Biennale-2025’ here on Thursday.

The CM also inaugurated the international exhibition on the Foundation Day of the museum on Thursday.

According to an official statement, “The CM visited the temporary exhibitions showcasing themes such as ‘Festivals and Performances’, ‘Symbolism and Celebration’, ‘Initiation Ceremonies’, ‘Chirand Excavations’, ‘Beauty and Aesthetics’, and Health and Wellbeing’, presented by countries including: Thailand, Indonesia, Zambia, Mexico, Korea, Sri Lanka, and others”.

He also viewed exhibitions held in the multipurpose auditorium of the Bihar Museum, which were based on the culture, history, and natural beauty of countries like Indonesia and Ethiopia.

During the visit, the Director General of Bihar Museum, Anjani Kumar Singh, gave a detailed briefing to the CM about the program structure of the Bihar Museum Biennale - 2025 and the exhibitions from various participating countries, it said.

“The CM also held discussions on key topics with ambassadors from Ethiopia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Argentina, and Peru who participated in the Biennale, and posed for a group photograph”, said the statement.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, several other ministers and senior officials, ambassadors from various countries and artists were present on the occasion.