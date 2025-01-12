Nitish unveils projects worth Rs 1,107 crore in Madhubani

Patna, Jan 12 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled developmental projects worth Rs 1,107 crore in Madhubani district on Sunday.

Kumar inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 139 projects in the district.

He also announced that the state government would urge the Centre to start flight services from the Madhubani airport under the UDAN scheme.

The CM chaired a meeting at Mithila Haat in the Jhanjharpur area to review the ongoing developmental schemes in the district.

District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Verma gave a detailed presentation about the ongoing projects and schemes, including the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, CM Nishchay Self Help Allowance Scheme, CM Rural Solar Street Light and CM Agricultural Electricity Connection Scheme, a statement said.

The CM instructed the officials to resolve the issues raised by the elected representatives in the meeting at the earliest, it added.

Kumar also inspected the Saksham Anganwadi Center in Durgipatti village of Khutauna block.

During the inspection, he interacted with the children and teachers of the Anganwadi center and inquired about the facilities being provided to them by the district administration.

He also interacted with 'JEEViKA Didis' of self-help groups (SHGs), the statement said.

Kumar announced that the state government would develop an industrial area of 500 acres in the Laukahi block of the district. PTI PKD SOM