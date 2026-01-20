Nitish unveils projects worth Rs 316 crore in Gopalganj

Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled 40 projects worth Rs 316 crore in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Tuesday, during his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra.

He also took stock of the implementation of projects that he unveiled earlier.

Kumar laid the foundation stones for 33 projects worth Rs 181 crore and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 135 crore at the Barauli block headquarters, a statement said.

He reviewed the progress of the under-construction block office building and directed officers to complete it as soon as possible, it said.

He inaugurated the strengthened crest of the Saran embankment.

Near the embankment, the CM visited the Kisan Mela-cum-Agricultural Equipment Exhibition and inspected stalls set up by various government departments.

He handed over land settlement certificates to eligible beneficiaries.

Kumar also handed symbolic cheques, keys, and approval letters to beneficiaries of several state schemes.

Interacting with 'Jeevika Didis', the CM said, "You all are doing excellent work. Your contribution holds an important place in the progress of Bihar. Continue working this way. The government is with you. You should never be worried in life, and keep smiling in every situation". PTI SUK SOM