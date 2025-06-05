Nitish urges people to commit to safeguarding environment

Patna, Jun 5 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday urged people to commit to safeguarding the environment, ensuring a green and healthy future.

Planting a sapling at the JP Ganga Path in Patna on World Environment Day, he said plantation is important to conserve the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change.

"The state government has made extensive efforts under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan to conserve and protect the environment," he said.

Everyone should plant saplings to reduce pollution and for a clean environment, he added.

Among those present at the programme were Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and Environment Minister Sunil Kumar. PTI PKD SOM