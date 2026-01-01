Nitish visits native village in Nalanda

Patna, Jan 1 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited his native village in Nalanda district on Thursday and paid floral tributes to his mother Parmeshwari Devi on her death anniversary.

Kumar, accompanied by his son Nishant Kumar and state minister Sharwan Kumar, visited the memorial garden in Kalyan Bigha in Harnaut block.

He also garlanded the statues of his father, Ram Lakhan Singh, and his wife, Manju Sinha.

He offered prayers at the Bhagwati temple in the area and interacted with locals, a statement said. PTI PKD SOM