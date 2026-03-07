Nitish will continue to guide state government even after RS move: Bihar minister in UP

Basti (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash on Saturday said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to guide the state government even if he moves to Rajya Sabha, asserting that there was no pressure on him to resign.

Earlier this week, Nitish Kumar filed nominations for the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections, virtually bringing the curtain down on his tenure as Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister.

Speaking to reporters in Basti during a private visit, Prakash said the double-engine government in Bihar under Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to function smoothly and deliver better results.

Rejecting speculation that there was pressure on Kumar to step down, Prakash said the veteran leader has spearheaded a “social revolution” in Bihar for the past 20 years, and he will continue to guide the state government.

“Nitish Kumar will continue to work for the betterment of Bihar from the Rajya Sabha,” said Prakash, who was here to attend a private function.

On who might become the next chief minister of Bihar, Prakash said a decision would be taken in due course with Kumar’s consent.

“You need to show some patience. Whoever becomes the chief minister will work for Bihar's progress," he said.

Asked about opposition leaders claiming that Bihar was slipping back into “Jungle Raj”, Prakash said they were resorting to such allegations as they have no real issues to raise.

“Bihar has witnessed major improvements in law and order and infrastructure since 2005, and the state will continue to progress further,” Prakash said. PTI COR CD ARI