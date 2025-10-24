Nitish will not be made Bihar CM if NDA voted to power: Tejashwi

Patna, Oct 24 (PTI) Asserting that Bihar is still a "poor" state despite the 20 years of rule by the JD(U)-led NDA, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday claimed that CM Nitish Kumar will not be made the chief minister if the ruling alliance is again voted to power.

Yadav also alleged that Kumar has been hijacked by the BJP, and two people from Gujarat -- ostensibly referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah -- are "controlling" Bihar.

Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, accused the Centre of shielding corrupt leaders and criminals in the state.

Addressing a rally at Simri Bakhtiyarpur in Saharsa district, Yadav claimed, "Amit Shah has made it clear that elected legislators will decide the CM of Bihar after elections. Nitish Kumar will not be made the CM, if the NDA is voted to power again." Taking a jibe at Kumar, also the JD(U) supremo, at a poll rally in Darbhanga district's Keoti, he alleged, "Our 'chacha' (Nitish Kumar) is not in control of things. He has been hijacked by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah who are operating in Bihar from outside." The RJD leader appealed to people to vote for a Bihari and not 'Bahri' (outsider) in the assembly elections.

Yadav promised that he will present a clean government if the opposition alliance comes to power in the state.

The former deputy CM also said that he will ensure a government that would listen to the people's grievances and provide affordable medicines and jobs to them.

"As a Bihari, I feel anguished to see the poor condition of Bihar. It gives me pain when I see widespread unemployment, rampant corruption, and a prevailing sense of impunity among criminals. Despite 20 years of the NDA rule in Bihar and 11 years at the Centre, the state's per capita income is the lowest and farmers remain poor," Yadav claimed.

He also charged the central government with using probe agencies against opposition leaders, including him and his family members.

He said, "Lalu Yadav did not fear Modi. His son would also not be afraid." Yadav said people want a Bihar that is "free of corruption and crime, and attracts investment for growth".

He appealed to voters: "Give Tejashwi a chance. What the NDA government has failed to do in 20 years, I will do in 20 months." He announced that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc will "bring down the price of LPG cylinders to Rs 500 from around Rs 1,000, increase the old-age pension to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,100, regularise the services of contractual workers and community mobilisers, and provide a government job in each household of Bihar".

Yadav also highlighted the achievements of his brief stint as deputy CM of Bihar, claiming that he "provided lakhs of jobs in 17 months but after that the NDA government failed to continue the momentum".

He added, "We made IT, tourism and sports policies. We brought investments worth Rs 50,000 crore. We built STP (Sewage treatment plant) in 20 cities. We increased the limit of reservations and conducted a caste-based census." The RJD leader questioned, "PM Modi had promised to give 2 crore jobs each year. Where is the account of 22 crore jobs in 11 years?" Drawing a line of contrast, he said, "Tejashwi does what he says. He doesn't make hollow promises." With Deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani by his side, Yadav said that "one more deputy CM face representing another section of society will be announced by the INDIA bloc in the next few days".

Addressing a rally at Keoti in Darbhanga, Tejashwi said, "INDIA bloc is working to save the Constitution, democracy and fraternity. We will not let anyone tinker with our Constitution and democracy by playing Hindu-Muslim politics." He said if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, there will be "zero tolerance" for criminals.

"Be it from our camp or from others, whoever commits a crime will be punished. Even if Tejashwi's shadow gets involved in crime, it will be punished," the RJD leader said.

Yadav promised that if his party comes to power, it will set up agro-based and food processing industries in the region, and sugar mills will start functioning properly.

"If we come to power, Makhana will be packed from this land, and not from other states, before it is exported to foreign markets," he said.

At the third rally in Muzaffarpur, Yadav said, "Muzaffarpur is known across the globe for its Litchis. What has the NDA government done to promote the fruit? Nothing." Yadav claimed that he "will make a world record in providing employment once his alliance is voted to power in the 2025 assembly election." Yadav, at his fourth public rally in Ujiarpur in Samastipur district, said, "The ruling alliance has not announced a CM face yet." Speaking to reporters in Patna earlier in the day, Yadav said, "The BJP sets up factories in Gujarat and seeks victory in Bihar. This is not going to happen." Responding to the PM charge that 'jungle raj' prevailed during the RJD rule, he said, "The prime minister had himself recounted 55 scams of the Nitish Kumar government. What action has he taken? 'Jungle raj' is where no appropriate action is taken against scams, and where criminals roam free." He alleged that the BJP-ruled states witness the most criminal activities in India.

"I don't tell half-truths and lies. You all know that what I say, I do. If the INDIA bloc wins the elections, Tejashwi will become the CM, and the people will become 'chinta mukt' (tension-free). I will ensure there will be no crime and present a corruption-free government in Bihar," he added.