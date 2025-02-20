Nitish won't be Bihar CM after assembly polls: Congress's Alka Lamba

Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Alka Lamba on Thursday claimed that JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, who returned to the NDA after ditching the Mahagathbandhan alliance last year, will not see another term as the Bihar chief minister after assembly polls which are due in a few months.

She interacted with journalists here late in the evening, on her "first trip to the Bihar capital" upon becoming the All India Mahila Congress president.

Lamba reacted sarcastically, when she was asked about Kumar's claim of empowering women through measures like reservations in police force.

"Nitish ji should recall his own party's performance in the last assembly polls, when the JD(U) had finished third in terms of seat tally... I can also predict that he will not be the chief minister after the assembly polls due later this year," the Congress leader said.

She also scoffed at the NDA's ambitious target of "more than 225 seats" in the 243-strong assembly and pointed out "had the BJP not boasted 400-paar (more than 400 seats) in Lok Sabha polls last year? The party fell short of a majority".

Lamba also charged the BJP with "stalling implementation of women's reservations bill, despite claiming credit for getting it passed".

"In the upcoming session, women MPs would gherao the Parliament building to press for early implementation of women's reservation. It would be great if one-third of assembly seats in Bihar are reserved for women by the time elections are announced," Lamba said. PTI NAC ACD