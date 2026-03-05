Nitish's return to national politics to strengthen NDA's 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' resolve: Shah

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for filing nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, saying his return to national politics will further strengthen the NDA's "sabka saath, sabka vikas" resolve.

Shah also congratulated BJP president Nitin Nabin on his nomination for the polls, saying that after a long and successful political journey in the state, he will now make a "significant contribution" as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

Kumar and Nabin were among five NDA candidates who filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday. They filed the papers at the office of Assembly Secretary Khyati Singh in the presence of Shah.

The other NDA candidates who filed their nominations are BJP state general secretary Shivesh Kumar, JD(U)'s Ram Nath Thakur and RLM's Upendra Kushwaha.

The BJP said in a statement that Shah congratulated both Kumar and Nabin after they filed their nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls.

In a post on X in Hindi, Shah said, "Nitish Kumar ji has filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha today. Over the past two decades, your commitment to the welfare of the people of Bihar and your dedicated leadership have freed the state from jungle raj and moved it forward towards development and good governance." "His extensive experience in public service and deep understanding of policy making will make Rajya Sabha proceedings even more effective. His dignified presence will further strengthen the NDA's resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," the former BJP chief added.

Shah hailed Kumar's tenure as Bihar chief minister, saying it will be remembered as a "golden era".

"Throughout his political journey serving as MLA, MP, chief minister, and Union minister, Nitish Kumar has maintained an unblemished public life. Navigating such a long political journey without a single allegation of corruption proves the manner in which he has conducted his public life," the BJP quoted Shah as saying in the statement.

"His public life has consistently reflected simplicity, integrity, and adherence to the highest values of public service, principles that he has both advocated and practised," the senior BJP leader added.

Shah said that Kumar played a significant role in ensuring that electricity reaches every village and household in Bihar.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Nitish Kumar's contribution over the past 11 years has been instrumental in advancing Bihar's development in multiple sectors," he said.

Under Kumar’s leadership, the welfare schemes and development initiatives launched by Prime Minister Modi have "effectively" reached people across Bihar, benefiting those at the grassroots level, Shah said.

"Nitish Kumar will once again be coming to Delhi as a member of the Rajya Sabha, and all NDA partners warmly welcome his return to national politics. His tenure as chief minister will always be remembered and respected by the people of Bihar for the work carried out during that period," he added.