Nitish’s RS foray ‘planned design’ to sideline him from CM’s post: J’khand JD(U) MLA

Ranchi, Mar 5 (PT) Jharkhand’s lone JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy on Thursday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s foray into the Rajya Sabha was a “planned design” to sideline him from the CM’s post.

Kumar, who is also the JD(U) supremo, announced his decision to enter the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, bringing the curtains down on his 20-year tenure as the longest-serving CM of the state.

“A major change has occurred today in Bihar's politics. Nitish Kumar, who has been the chief minister since 2005, has done a lot of work for the state and brought good governance. The manner in which a person like him was sidelined from the CM’s post for the Rajya Sabha, it appears that he is being sent to a shelter. This method does not seem appropriate,” Roy said.

“From the activities that have been going on between Delhi and Patna over the last two days, it seems that this was done according to a planned design. If he had been sent to the Rajya Sabha in a respectable manner, no one would have objected. Being a friend of Kumar, I am not able to digest this decision,” the Jamshedpur West legislator told reporters.

Roy, however, did not mention who were behind the “planned design”.

Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin were among five NDA candidates who filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the Rajya Sabha polls.

In a post on X, Kumar said that from the very beginning of his parliamentary journey, he wanted to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.

"In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time," he said. PTI SAN RBT