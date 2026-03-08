Nitish's son Nishant joins JD(U)

Patna, Mar 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar joined the JD(U) on Sunday and said he would work to strengthen the party's organisation.

Nishant, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, was inducted into the party at its headquarters here in the presence of top leaders, including Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and JD(U)'s national working president Sanjay Jha.

After joining the party, Nishant, clad in a simple kurta-pyjama and wearing a flip-flop, said, "My father decided to go to the Rajya Sabha. It was his personal decision. We all respect it. We will keep working under his guidance. I will work to strengthen the organisation." Nishant claimed his father, as the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, did a lot for the state in the last twenty years.

People of the state will never forget the CM's contribution to the state's development, he said.

"I thank everyone. I will honour the trust you all have placed in me. The country, our state and I are proud of what my father has done in the last 20 years. I will take the development work done by the CM to the masses," Nishant said.

Nitish's son received a rousing reception at the JD(U) office on his arrival.

Party functionaries gathered outside the office and were seen waving party flags and beating drums.

Some of the party workers came riding on decorated horses, and carried the placards reading 'Nishant hai to nischint hain' (If there is Nishant, then we are not worried)." The road leading to the JD(U) headquarters were lined up with posters featuring Nishant Kumar alongside his father Nitish Kumar.

Following the induction of Nishant in the JD(U), party workers distributed 'laddoos' and 'halwa'.

After assuming the JD(U) membership, Kumar offered prayers at Mahavir Mandir in Patna and visited a tomb near Patna High Court.

"Ishwar, Allah and Waheguru, all are the same. My father used to accommodate all the religions in his policy decisions. I will also try to do the same," he told reporters.

He also distributed sweets among reporters outside the tomb.

Nishant met his father at his official residence at 1 Anne Marg in Patna, and also paid floral tributes at the statue of socialist icon Jai Prakash Narayan in the state capital.

Kumar said he will tour all the districts of Bihar and meet all district presidents of JD(U) to discuss how to strengthen the party's organisation.

Union minister and senior JD(U) leader Lalan Singh said, "Nishant has been entrusted with a big responsibility. His formal induction into the JD(U) will lend greater strength to the party." Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh welcomed Nishant's induction into the JD(U) and offered him best wishes.

On the question of dynastic politics, he said, "Nitish Kumar, who often talks about dynastic politics, is better positioned to speak on this issue." RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said that "it is an internal matter of the JD(U)".

"Our party leader Tejashwi Yadav had always been saying that Nishant ji should join politics. But the real question is for how long the BJP will allow him to continue." Speculation is rife that Nishant will be made deputy CM in the new government.

JD(U) MLA Hari Narayan Singh, a close aide of Nitish Kumar, on Saturday said that a unanimous decision had been taken to make Nishant deputy CM in the new government to be formed upon his father's resignation.

Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday.

Singh said Nishant would be elected to the state legislative council next month.