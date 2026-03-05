Nitish’s tenure as CM will be remembered as golden chapter in Bihar’s history: Marandi

Ranchi, Mar 5 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Thursday said Nitish Kumar’s tenure as Bihar chief minister will be remembered as a golden chapter in the state’s history.

Kumar announced his decision to enter the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, bringing the curtains down on his 20-year tenure as the longest-serving CM of the state.

“Respected @NitishKumar ji, for the past three-four decades, you have been at the centre of Bihar's politics. Your contribution in pulling Bihar out of jungleraj and establishing good governance has been unparalleled,” Maradi said in a post on X.

The senior BJP leader said under Kumar’s leadership, Bihar has attained a new direction in administrative stability, development and order.

“In public life, you have always upheld the values of integrity, dignity, and ethics. Your tenure as chief minister of Bihar will be remembered as a golden chapter in the state's history,” Marandi said.

“Now, as a Rajya Sabha member too, the House will undoubtedly be honoured by your experience, vision, and leadership. Heartfelt best wishes for your bright future and this new innings. Your experience and contribution in building a developed India will remain extremely vital for the nation,” he said. PTI SAN RBT