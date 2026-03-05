Nitish's X post on RS move drafted in 'Delhi Durbar', says Manoj Jha

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) With Nitish Kumar on Thursday announcing that he is moving to the Rajya Sabha, drawing curtains to his term as the Bihar chief minister, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha said the post the JD(U) leader shared on X appeared to be drafted in the “Delhi Durbar”.

Jha, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP, also said that the people of Bihar would reply to Nitish’s move.

“After reading that tweet, I can confidently say that he did not write it. The post has been prepared in Delhi. Even if you ask a 10-year-old in Bihar about the tweet, he/she will point at Delhi Durbar,” Jha told PTI Videos.

The “core supporters” of the JD(U) are “feeling hurt” by the move, the RJD leader said.

“I had said earlier as well, this is not the end. The core supporters of JD(U) are feeling hurt by this decision. They have improvised the ‘Shinde Model’... But Bihar is different," Jha said.

Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin were among five NDA candidates who filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday.

The other NDA candidates who filed their nominations included BJP state general secretary in Bihar, Shivesh Kumar, JD(U)'s Ram Nath Thakur, and RLM's Upendra Kushwaha.

Polls have been declared for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, and the election of the NDA candidates is certain, going by the numbers in the state legislature.

Kumar, who has been the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10 terms since 2005, will go to the Rajya Sabha in place of JD(U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh, whose tenure is ending.

Announcing his decision, Kumar said in a post on X: “For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity.” “In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time,” he added.

Kumar’s move comes months after he led the NDA to a landslide victory in the Bihar elections held last November. PTI AO ARI