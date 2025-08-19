Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial Institute of Technology wins Boeing aeromodelling competition

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (PTI) Boeing on Tuesday announced the winners of the 10th edition of its National Aeromodelling Competition, with students from Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial Institute of Technology securing the first prize.

One of the largest aeromodelling programmes saw the participation of more than 1,400 students representing 432 institutions across the country, with women constituting 24 per cent of final round participants, it said.

A total of 46 finalists from 12 teams competed in the grand finale held here, of which three teams were declared winners. All 46 finalists will also get an opportunity to participate in Boeing’s one-year apprenticeship programme, the company said in a statement.

The first prize was won by students from Nitte Mahalinga Adyantaya Memorial Institute of Technology. The second prize went to students of IIT Guwahati and the third prize was bagged by students of IIT Kharagpur, it said.

“As one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, India is rapidly building up its aerospace workforce. We are proud that this competition has provided engineers a platform to demonstrate talent in designing real solutions for the aerospace industry for the past decade,” Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India & South Asia, said.

The zonal rounds of the competition were held at IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras.

The programme, sponsored by Boeing and conducted in partnership with IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and R V College of Engineering, began in 2013 to engage students in designing, building and flying fixed-wing aircraft models under defined performance criteria, the statement added. PTI AMP ROH