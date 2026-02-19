Nityanand Rai hails Assam Rifles' unity push through sports, culture

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Thursday praised the Assam Rifles for strengthening national integration through the 'Unity Utsav 2.0' youth-centric initiative that promoted sports and culture.

The two-phase programme was organised by the paramilitary force in collaboration with the North East Association for Social Welfare (NEASW). Its theme was "One Nation, One Dream", aimed at providing youth from the Northeast a common national platform, an official statement said.

Phase II of Unity Utsav 2.0 culminated at the Manekshaw Centre here. It showcased folk dances, music and traditions of all eight northeastern states.

Rai praised the Assam Rifles for its "steadfast commitment to promoting cultural integration and strengthening the bonds of national unity through meaningful youth-centric initiatives", the statement said.

Phase I of the event was conducted from February 9-12 and featured sports competitions.

The minister presented trophies to the winners along with Assam Rifles director general (DG) Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera.

The force is primarily tasked to guard the 1,643 km India-Myanmar international border under the command of the Union home ministry. PTI MHS NES RHL