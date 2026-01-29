NK Unnikrishnan appointed Special Public Prosecutor in Sabarimala gold loss cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI) The Kerala government has appointed NK Unnikrishnan as Special Public Prosecutor to lead the prosecution in the Sabarimala gold loss cases, an official said on Thursday.

The appointment was made through a government order issued on Wednesday.

Unnikrishnan will lead the prosecution for the Special Investigation Team in two cases related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

He will also provide legal advice during the investigation and scrutinise the charge sheets before they are filed in court.

Unnikrishnan, who is from Thrissur, had earlier served as Special Public Prosecutor in the rape and murder case of law student Jisha at her residence in Kuruppampady in April 2016.

The prosecution led by him secured the conviction and death penalty for the sole accused, Ameerul Islam.

He is also serving as Special Public Prosecutor in the serial killing cases against Jolly of Koodathai in Kozhikode.

Already, the prosecution is facing heat in the Sabarimala gold loss probe after one accused was released from jail after obtaining statutory bail following a delay in filing the charge sheets in two cases.

Apart from SIT, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started a money laundering probe into the Sabarimala gold loss incident. PTI TBA TBA KH