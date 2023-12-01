NLC India to provide skill development training to persons from project affected families

Chennai, Dec 1 (PTI) NLC India on Friday entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding, which includes a state government agency, to impart job-oriented skill development training to more than 500 people belonging to Project Affected Families (PAFs) in Neyveli.

Consequent to the MoU, as many as 540 people belonging to the PAFs of NLC's operating areas in Neyveli would undergo skill development training.

Neyveli in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu is about 215 km from Chennai.

"NLCIL (NLC India Limited) has committed to spend Rs 1.12 lakh per candidate for this free residential programme," a press release said.

This course will pave the way for the candidates to get employment opportunities in premier companies after training.

"Yet another milestone by NLCIL towards providing opportunities for PAFs who have given land and houses to NLC India Ltd. This collaborative approach will significantly contribute to India’s progress by fulfilling the industrial demand for skilled workforce." The lignite and power major's MoU with state government's nodal agency for skill development, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and Bengaluru-based Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) was signed here in the presence of Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Executive Director, NLC India, Prabhu Kishore K.

Senior officials of the state government, TNSDC and NTTF took part. PTI VGN KH