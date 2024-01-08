NLFT militant surrenders before BSF in Tripura's Dhalai

Agartala, Jan 8 (PTI) An NLFT militant surrendered before the BSF in Tripura's Dhalai district, officials said on Monday.

The 37-year-old man, identified as Uday Manik Jamatia, surrendered before the BSF in the district's Chawmanu area on Sunday, they said.

"He is a resident of Tulsiram village in Gomati district. He decided to leave the path of violence, and surrendered to live a normal life," a BSF official said.

He joined the banned NLFT (BM) outfit in September last year, the official said.

Due to efforts of the central agencies and state authorities, several National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) cadres have left the path of violence, he added.

The surrendered militant will be handed over to the police for interrogation and other legal process, the official said.

The outfit's top leaders, Sachin Debbarma and Utpal Debbarma, were arrested from West Tripura's Simna area on December 14, in a major jolt to the group. PTI PS SOM