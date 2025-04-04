NLSIU exhibition portrays south asian histories through ''Uma Chakravarti Collection''

Bengaluru, Apr 4 (PTI) The National Law School of India University’s (NLSIU) Law and Society Archives has organised "Maps of Memory: The Uma Chakravarti Collection", an exhibition that brings together feminist and democratic histories from across South Asia.

The exhibition is structured around four thematic sections: Archiving Feminist Histories, Friendships Beyond Borders, Democratic Participation and Civil Liberties, and Counterpublics and the Classroom, according to NLSIU.

Hosted at the Bangalore International Centre from March 29 to April 6, the exhibition features archival fragments—posters, photographs, films, and documents—that trace networks of activism, solidarity, and political imagination from the mid-20th century onwards.

"Curated by NLSIU faculty Diya Deviah and Ammel Sharon, the exhibition draws from the personal collection of renowned historian, filmmaker and activist Dr Uma Chakravarti. It offers a rare, multi-sited glimpse into people’s movements across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, exploring how feminists imagined alternative futures through acts of resistance, community, and care," the NLSIU said in the statement. PTI AMP AMP ADB