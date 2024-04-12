NLSIU gets JSW grant, aims to expand student intake by nearly 350 pc

Bengaluru, Apr 12 (PTI) The National Law School of India University on Friday announced a grant from the JSW Group for a comprehensive redevelopment and expansion of its core academic block and precinct, as well as the establishment of the 'JSW Centre on the Future of Law'.

This grant will support the redevelopment of the new academic block (NAB), located in the southern part of the NLSIU campus at Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru, a joint statement said.

The two-storeyed NAB was originally built in 2014 and accommodates lecture theatres, seminar rooms, office spaces and meeting rooms. The JSW grant will help add four floors and redevelop the available two floors to provide flexible and technologically advanced learning and office spaces, along with collaborative research spaces for faculty, students, and researchers, it said.

The grant will also support a new research centre on campus: 'JSW Centre for the Future of Law'.

"This centre will anchor academic and policy research and curricular interventions that explore the effects of new technologies on the future of the legal system, the legal profession and legal education. The centre will develop new and appropriate models of legal regulation and incubate new technologies that facilitate legal system reform and access to justice," the statement said.

"This generous grant, the largest in the university's history, enables the successful implementation of the next phase of the NLSIU Inclusion and Expansion Plan 2021-25. Under this strategic plan, the university aims to expand student intake by nearly 350 per cent to facilitate greater opportunity for all while creating a socially inclusive student body," said NLSIU Vice Chancellor, Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy.

Chairperson of JSW Foundation, Sangita Jindal, said: "The JSW contribution of revamping the new academic block is going to help to significantly improve teaching quality, infrastructure and access to resources for students and faculty on campus." PTI RS KH