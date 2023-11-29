NMC announces temporary arrangements for displaced students of 4 medical colleges in Manipur

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) All displaced students from four medical colleges in violence-hit areas of Manipur will be allowed to have online classes or on hybrid mode at Churachandpur Medical College as a temporary arrangement.

Further, examinations for all such students will be arranged in that medical college only and the shortfall in attendance and internal assessment will be arranged through special classes, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided.

These decisions were conveyed by the NMC to the Manipur government on Wednesday after a team of members from the commission including the president of Under-Graduate Medical Education Board visited Imphal and held a detailed discussion with state authorities and deans of all four medical colleges to assess the situation and find a reasonable solution arising due to law-and-order problems.

The state government has been writing to the Union health ministry and the NMC for alternative arrangements for conducting classes and examinations for the displaced students of JNIMS, RIMS, CMC and SHIJA Medical College in Manipur since the outbreak of violence in Manipur on May 3.

"After detailed discussion, competent authority in NMC decided that all displaced students from four medical colleges in violence hit areas of Manipur will be allowed to have online classes or on hybrid mode at Churachandpur Medical College.

"Examination for all such displaced students also to be arranged in that Medical College only and deficiency in attendance and Internal Assessment to be arranged through special classes," the NMC said in a communication to the commissioner cum secretary, health and family welfare in Manipur.

The state authority may also make an arrangement for utilisation of displaced faculties at Churachandpur Medical College. It further informed that external examiners for conducting examination should be arranged by the university or the state authorities from outside Manipur as deemed fit for conducting examinations physically, i.e., offline internal examiners may be conducting assessment online.

"Present arrangement is temporary in nature to resolve the crisis and this is not at all a transfer/migration as there is no provision of transfer/migration in regulations.

"Above permission has been granted after taking into account the extraordinary situation in Manipur and shall be applicable for a period of one year or till the situation becomes normal, whichever is earlier. Permission so granted is specific to a specific situation and MAY NOT be taken as precedent at all," the NMC said in the communication. PTI PLB ZMN