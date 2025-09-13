NMC asks all medical colleges to take part in govt campaign for women's health

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The NMC has asked medical colleges across India to actively participate in the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', a campaign being launched by the Union health ministry for improving women's health and nutrition.

In a public notice issued on September 11, the National Medical Commission (NMC) said the campaign will be launched on September 17 and conclude on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

It will be undertaken in close convergence with 'Poshan Maah' being observed by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

As a part of the campaign, health camps will be organised across the nation where various services, including specialist services, will be provided to women, the NMC said.

These camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centres and other healthcare facilities. Several activities will be organised during the fortnight, according to the notice.

"The success of this Jan Abhiyaan depends on participation of all and in this context, the medical colleges in the country are required to organise health camps for women in their medical colleges, attached hospitals and or assist the health camps by states and Union territories in the vicinity of their medical colleges," the notice stated.

A portal will be available for capturing the efforts of medical colleges.

"This Abhiyaan presents a unique opportunity to strengthen women's health and nutrition and to empower families and communities.

"All medical colleges (government and private)/medical institutions are hereby requested to actively participate in the Abhiyaan and also designate nodal officers for their Medical Colleges to coordinate with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," it said. PTI PLB DIV DIV