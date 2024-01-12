NMC cautions people against engaging with individual impersonating as its chairman

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The National Medical Commission on Friday cautioned the people against engaging with an individual impersonating as its chairman B N Gangadhar.

Issuing a public notice, the medical education regulator said that an individual with the mobile number +919062719187 is impersonating as National Medical Commission (NMC) chairman Dr B N Gangadhar.

"It is to be informed that this mobile number does not belong to Dr B N Gangadhar, Chairman, NMC," the notice said.

"The public is advised not to engage in any conversation with the person using the mobile number +919062719187, claiming to be Dr Gangadhar," it added.

Any individual taking cognizance or acting on such conversations does so at their own risk, the notice said.

This notice is issued to safeguard the public from any misinformation and to prevent any unauthorised activities carried out by the impersonator. PTI PLB AS AS