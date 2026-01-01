NMC clarifies norms for BS students studying in foreign medical institutes

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a corrigendum to its public notice dated December 7, 2023 over students who had taken admission in the BS Course or who were studying Bachelor of Science (BS) Course in foreign medical institutes, either through online mode or in physical mode before the publication of Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations, 2021 on November 18, 2021.

The NMC has clarified that such students shall be governed by the Screening Test Regulation, 2002.

However, such students shall have to undergo an additional one year of internship in India to ensure adequate clinical exposure and for maintaining uniform standards in medical education and practice, the Commission said in a communication to all medical colleges and institutes.

"All other contents of the public notice dated November 7, 2023 and subsequent clarifications shall remain unchanged. This shall be a one-time exemption specific to such students only," the letter stated. PTI PLB KSS KSS