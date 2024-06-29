NMC gives nod to Agartala Government Medical College to increase MBBS seats

Agartala, Jun 29 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the National Medical Council (NMC) has given its nod to increase MBBS seats at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) from 100 to 150.

"The NMC has granted approval to AGMC to increase its MBBS intake capacity from 100 to 150 seats", he wrote on Facebook.

Saha emphasised the significance of this achievement, stating that it will offer more opportunities for aspiring medical students in the state to fulfill their dream of becoming doctors. He also mentioned that this development will improve access to healthcare services in the future, demonstrating the government's commitment to enhancing the sector.

"Our government is committed to improving the healthcare sector in the state", he added.

Welcoming NMC's decision, Tripura's Director of Medical Education HP Sharma said AGMC will begin admitting 50 additional MBBS students starting from the current academic session.

During a recent meeting with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi, Saha advocated for the establishment of an AIIMS-like institute, a medical college in Kulai, Dhalai district, and a one-time special grant to sustain the national ambulance service without interruptions.

Currently, the state has one government-operated medical college and Tripura Medical College (TMC) managed by a society. The state is also planning to collaborate with a West Bengal-based trust to establish a new private medical college in West Tripura. PTI PS MNB