NMC issues guidelines to spot 'fake' patients during inspections of medical facilities

New Delhi Dec 9 (PTI) The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued guidelines for identifying "fake patients" in medical colleges and facilities seeking approval for setting up new institutes or for increasing the number of UG and PG seats.

This is the first time that the Commission has come up with such guidelines. The guidelines come after instances of some medical institutions or colleges admitting fake patients (person who does not require any treatment or in-patient treatment) to fulfil the requirement of bed occupancy and investigation.

According to the guidelines, admission of large numbers of patients on the day of inspection or the previous day, admission of multiple patients from the same family or the admitted patients having no or minor problems which can be treated on OPD basis with oral medications, could be a parameter for identifying "fake patients".

Patients, who are admitted without any evidence of investigations like X-ray, blood tests etc. (before or after admission) or treatment which is generally done for admitted patients like intravenous (IV) fluid, injections, catheterization, giving medicines etc can also be an indication.

Another parameter assessors should keep in mind is if most of the admitted children are found to be playful and joyous without any significant problem in the paediatric ward or if they observe that patients were admitted in large numbers through preventive health checkups or camps.

The NMC has laid down the guidelines while inviting applications for establishment of new medical college/institution intending to offer undergraduate course and increase in the number of UG seats in an established medical/institutions for the Academic year (AY)2025-2026.

The Commission said "fake patient practice" will be considered as a serious violation and will invite punishment as per the regulations.

For the purpose of training the students, certain minimum clinical exposure of patients have been defined in the minimum standards of requirements criteria of undergraduate and post graduate in the form of bed occupancy requirements, etc. "It has been observed since a long time that some medical institution/ colleges indulge in admitting fake patients (person who does not require any treatment or in-patient treatment) to fulfil the requirement of bed occupancy, investigation, etc," the NMC said.

As per the guidelines, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) will choose best possible team of assessors for optimal output.

For UG course, assessment will be conducted for one or more day and for PG courses, assessment will be conducted for one or more day.

The assessor/assessors will conduct the assessment to examine the infrastructure, quality of medical education, faculty, AEBAS data, clinical material and other clinical indicators, and financial status of the college to ensure compliance with latest NMC guidelines.

It may also conduct interviews with staff and all students during the assessment. Medical colleges established by the state or central government, registered for additional PG seats may be exempted from physical inspection based on self declaration and analysis of documents furnished by the medical college.

The college will have to follow guidelines of attendance of the faculty and other staff and preparation of the documents issued by NMC or respective boards from time-to-time. Required number of faculties as mentioned in MSR guidelines of respective boards (UG or PG) should be available throughout the year and for any given period of time.

As it is a minimum requirement document, no relaxation will be permitted except in special circumstances in larger interest by following due procedures.