NMC permits 190 additional medical seats for Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Sept 3 (PTI) The National Medical Commission on Wednesday permitted 190 additional MBBS seats across five government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.

He said the Letters of Permission were issued to include 50 additional seats each for government medical colleges in Baramulla, Doda and Kathua, while those in Jammu and Srinagar have been allotted 20 seats each.

With this, the total MBBS intake in government medical colleges in the Union Territory has jumped from 1,185 to 1,375 seats.

This timely enhancement will significantly increase opportunities for the aspiring medical students in Jammu and Kashmir, reduce the pressure of competition, and contribute to long-term strengthening of the healthcare delivery system by producing more trained doctors, the spokesperson said.

He added that more seats to Jammu and Kashmir are expected to be approved before the third round of counselling.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo appreciated the sustained efforts of the Health and Medical Education Department in getting the additional medical seats approved and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. PTI MIJ RUK RUK