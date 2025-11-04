NMC sanctions 50 more MBBS seats for Tripura Medical College, Ambedkar hospital

Agartala, Nov 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the National Medical Commission (NMC) has sanctioned 50 additional MBBS seats for Tripura Medical College (TMC) and Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital, Agartala.

With the latest approval, the total intake capacity at TMC has increased from 100 to 150 seats, raising the overall number of MBBS seats in the state to 450.

"This marks a major step forward in Tripura's efforts to expand medical education and improve healthcare access," Saha said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He said that over the past three years, Tripura has achieved an addition of 225 MBBS seats, reflecting the state government’s sustained commitment to strengthening its health and education infrastructure.

Expressing gratitude, Saha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda for their continued support in developing Tripura's healthcare sector.

"This achievement is a remarkable milestone in our ongoing mission to enhance medical education and ensure better healthcare services for the people of Tripura," Saha said. PTI JOY RG