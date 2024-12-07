NMDFC, DICCI join hands to empower marginalized communities

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) and the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) signed a memorandum of understanding on Saturday to promote entrepreneurship among marginalized communities.

This partnership is expected to add a new dimension in the socio-economic empowerment of minorities and marginalized communities by combining the expertise and resources of NMDFC and DICCI, an official statement said.

"This collaboration between NMDFC and DICCI is a significant step towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. By promoting entrepreneurship, we are empowering individuals to become job creators and role models, transforming lives and communities across the nation," Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on the occasion.

The NMDFC has mandate to provide concessional finance for self-employment and income-generation activities. It has transformed the lives of over 24 lakh families belonging to minority communities since inception in 1994 with credit support exceeding Rs 9,000 crore, the statement said.

DICCI, renowned for its efforts in fostering entrepreneurship among marginalized groups, has been instrumental in developing business leadership and creating opportunities for sustainable growth.

Through this MoU, both organizations aim to create awareness by encouraging entrepreneurship as a viable option for economic development. It aims to provide credit support by enabling entrepreneurs to establish self-employment ventures that generate employment for others, the statement said.

The MoU also aims to facilitate sustainable business practices and ground-level implementation of policies for developmental results.

This collaboration between NMDFC and DICCI is a significant step towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the statement said. PTI ASK KVK KVK